RAW VIDEO: Lumberton man arrested following chase through Darlington and Marlboro counties

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a vehicle chase with law enforcement that started in the city limits of Darlington and ended in neighboring Marlboro County, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Brandon Powell, 26, of Lumberton is now behind bars and charged in this crime, which allegedly occurred on March 29.

Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson added the chase started after his office got a call for someone who had parked in front of a fire hydrant on the Darlington city square.

The responding officer went to speak to the person, later identified as Powell, who reportedly was acting strange, and smelled strongly of an alcohol beverage, according to Watson. A substance that seemed to be marijuana was also spotted on Powell’s lap, he added.

Eventually, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and started to drive away. Watson said two of his officers were almost struck as the chase began, but were able to get out of the way.

When this happened, one of the officers was trapped inside the window of the vehicle, but managed to get out of the car as it sped away with only bruises and scrapes, said Chief Watson.

Once the chase left the city limits, Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies took the lead, with assistance from Darlington police officers.

Byrd said the chase went into Bennettsville in Marlboro County. It was here the suspect’s car had a tire blow out, causing the vehicle to wreck, he added.

The suspect was taken into custody, Byrd said. Officers were taking the individual to a nearby hospital for observation, as the driver reportedly struck a light pole and a tree during the chase.

"You never know when you get out and talk to someone which way the call is going to go. You approach someone hoping for a good outcome," Byrd said.

Powell was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, failure to stop for a blue light and parking in front of a fire hydrant.

“Thankfully, no motorists or anything like that were injured,” Watson said.

