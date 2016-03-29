Conway man sentenced on reckless homicide charge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man began serving a three-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in reference to a fatal July 2015 traffic accident.

According to information from the Horry County Public Index, Michael Wayne Perritt, 43, pleaded guilty on March 23 to the charge of reckless homicide where death results within one year and is caused by injury from a vehicle.

Judge Larry Hyman sentenced him to three years in prison, and he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday to begin service his time, the public index stated.

Perritt pleaded guilty in reference to a July 1, 2015 two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2971 W. U.S. 501 in Conway.

Margaret Robbins, 63, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on July 17 from complications resulting from the accident.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department states that Perritt was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, lost control of his vehicle, traveled across a grassy median in the opposite lane and struck the victim’s vehicle head-on.

