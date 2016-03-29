Conway man sentenced on reckless homicide charge - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man sentenced on reckless homicide charge

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Michael Perritt (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man began serving a three-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in reference to a fatal July 2015 traffic accident.

According to information from the Horry County Public Index, Michael Wayne Perritt, 43, pleaded guilty on March 23 to the charge of reckless homicide where death results within one year and is caused by injury from a vehicle.

Judge Larry Hyman sentenced him to three years in prison, and he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday to begin service his time, the public index stated.

Perritt pleaded guilty in reference to a July 1, 2015 two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2971 W. U.S. 501 in Conway.

Margaret Robbins, 63, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on July 17 from complications resulting from the accident.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department states that Perritt was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, lost control of his vehicle, traveled across a grassy median in the opposite lane and struck the victim’s vehicle head-on.

Related story:

Conway woman dies two weeks after Highway 501 crash

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

