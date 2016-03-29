Darlington man arrested following short vehicle chase in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a car after leading law enforcement on a short vehicle chase.

Jacorey Miller was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, giving false information, grand larceny of $10,000 or more, operating a motor vehicle without a license and public disorderly conduct, according to information on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

A Hartsville Police Department press release stated officers went to The Markette at 621 S. Fifth St., after getting reports that a person’s car had been stolen.

A deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and a short pursuit began that went down Sumter Avenue, according to the release.

The suspect was then stopped and arrested. Officers allegedly found a pistol in the car that belonged to the victim.

The car was reportedly returned undamaged to the proper owner.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.