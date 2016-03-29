Rosewood Boat Landing temporarily closed

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County will temporarily close the Rosewood Boat Landing located at 4698 Peachwood Court on Monday, April 4 due to a ramp replacement.

The boat landing will be closed for 90 days and boaters are encourage to use other boat landings in the area - Socastee Yacht Basin, Peachtree Landing or Enterprise Landing.

The ramp replacement is $102,420, according to Horry County’s press release.

