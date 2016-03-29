Consider This: Swing in to give blood this Spring

It’s Spring Break along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee and you can definitely feel the energy and excitement build as we gear up for another great summer season in South Carolina.

While kids are out of school and we are enjoying time off, it’s also a perfect time to make sure to think of our community.

WMBF News along with Alpha Media and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have teamed up to hold a Blood Drive for the Red Cross.

Since 2009, the Red Cross/WMBF Blood Drives have collected more than 3,000 pints of blood, saving lives and helping thousands of people.

You can donate at Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday from 11AM to 7PM. Our team looks forward to seeing you there and is proud to continue to serve our community and support an organization that is always there during times of need.

