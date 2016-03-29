Kingstree man, woman accused of kidnapping man over drug debt

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – Two Kingstree residents are accused of holding a man against his will for several hours Monday over a $400 drug transaction debt, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Desmond Tymon Cooper, 27, and Kiesha Demetra Mcfadden, 29, both from Kingstree, were each arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping. Mcfadden also faces a charge of assault and battery, third degree.

At about 2:09 p.m. Monday, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call made at a Salters-area business concerning a possible kidnapping or hostage situation, according to a WCSO news release. Law enforcement was advised that the suspects were headed to Kingstree.

Deputies made contact with Mcfadden and Cooper on McFarlin Street in Kingstree, the release states, and found that the 40-year-old male victim was being held against his will. Deputies learned that the victim allegedly owed Mcfadden and Cooper $400 from a drug transaction, and Mcfadden had threatened physical assault numerous times if he did not pay.

Cooper and Mcfadden were arrested and remain at the Williamsburg County Detention Center until a bond hearing can be scheduled.

