Swing into spring and give blood with WMBF News, Alpha Media and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Below is a news release from the American Red Cross:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With baseball season just around the corner, the American Red Cross is teaming up once again with WMBF News to encourage everyday heroes to knock one out of the park for patients in need by donating blood on March 30 at the “Swing into Spring” blood drive.

The “Swing into Spring” blood drive with WMBF, Alpha Media radio stations and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans takes place Wednesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach. As a thank you for donating, presenting donors will receive a voucher redeemable for a ticket to any upcoming Friday night Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game in April or May, while supplies last.

Since 2009, the Red Cross has partnered with WMBF News to give eligible donors the opportunity to help save lives. Over the years, WMBF blood drives have collected over 3,000 pints of blood, potentially helping thousands more in our community and beyond.

The need for blood is constant, and blood can only come from the generosity of volunteer donors. All blood types are needed to help treat accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross encourages people to discover their inner hero as part of Red Cross Month. Since 1943, every president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people down the street and across the country. In honor of Red Cross Month, the Red Cross encourages people to uncover their inner hero and donate blood or platelets, volunteer their time or sign up to organize a blood drive.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code WMBF. Walk-ins are welcome.

Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. All presenting donors will receive one ticket for an upcoming Friday night Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night home game in April or May.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.