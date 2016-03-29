Last fire that fallen Conway firefighter responded to deemed acc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Last fire that fallen Conway firefighter responded to deemed accidental

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)
Chris Ray. (Source: YouTube) Chris Ray. (Source: YouTube)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The cause of the fire on Hickory Circle in Conway has been determined by an investigation to be accidental, but undetermined, according to fire officials. Firefighter Chris Ray died after he was struck by a fire truck while responding to this fire on March 20.

The origin of the fire that started at about 3:30 p.m. was determined to be in a bedroom, but the precise cause of the fire was still undetermined after the investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue and SLED fire investigators.

Ray, a Conway firefighter and volunteer firefighter for Horry County Fire Rescue, fell off the back of a fire truck and was hit as it backed up, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

