Body found floating near Figure Eight Island identified as Myrtle Beach man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A body found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway last week near Figure Eight Island in New Hanover County has been identified as that of a 61-year-old Myrtle Beach man, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Francis Dellapelle was identified as the man who was found by fisherman just south of the Figure Eight Bridge on March 23, 2016, according to a news release from the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. His death has been deemed undetermined by the medical examiner until the toxicology report comes back.

The body had been in the water between 24 and 36 hours, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the Wilmington Police Department.

