Coroner identifies human remains found by hunter in Hemingway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – The human remains found by a hunter in December of last year have been identified by the coroner as a 43-year-old Hemingway man, according to a news release from Hemingway Police.

The remains were found in a wooded area off Atlantic Avenue on December 7, 2015, within the city limits of Hemingway, according to the release.

The remains were identified as 43-year-old William Berkely Harrison, of Mcallister Street, the release states.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Harrison family.  This has been a long and trying ordeal for the family,” Hemingway Police stated in the release.

There were no signs of foul play discovered during the autopsy, but the cause of death could not be determined, officials stated.

