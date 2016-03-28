City holds brainstorming sessions for ideas on Five Points area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A meeting was held Monday, with city planners and the public brainstorming ideas on how to revitalize Myrtle Beach's Five Points area and bring more business into the downtown.

Several of those in attendance voiced frustrations, saying they are tired of the meetings and want to see action.

Robin Roberts is a business owner in Five Points who said he hopes this time will be different.

"We've had these meetings before. I've been around the block for quite a while. This one seems like something is going to actually take place and happen this time." said Roberts.

Roberts, a comic book store owner, said the issues were at the forefront of the conversation, and there seemed to be communication on both sides.

"For a long time, parking has been an issue and it looks like they addressed that right out of the gate. So, I'm optimistic about that," he said.

Several people voiced concerns about the appearance of the Five Points area and its reputation for crime.

"The frustration that they call it is because of the perceived crime rate in our area. We're doing very good this year so far. In the past we've had some shooting incidents, (but) we're looking to turn that around and make Five Points the new place to be in Myrtle Beach." said John Krajc, president of Five Points Business Association.

Comparisons were made to Five Points in other cities like Charleston and Columbia. However, Roberts said he doesn't want to be like the other cities, and feels Myrtle Beach is unique and people just need to see it.

"There's thousands and thousands of people just a block-and-a-half away all summer long. We need to figure out a way to entice just a percentage of them, just a small percentage, to walk up the street a little bit and check out all the cool things that are going on in the super block," he said.

