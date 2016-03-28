Longs man arrested on cruelty to children charge - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longs man arrested on cruelty to children charge

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Jeremy Williams (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office website) Jeremy Williams (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office website)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly beating a teenager with a belt buckle, a cable cord and a rod from hanging blinds, according to an arrest report from the Horry County Police Department.

Jeremy Williams, 34, was charged with cruelty to children, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website. He was released late Monday afternoon on a $500 bond.

According to the arrest report, Williams allegedly struck the victim repeatedly with the items.

The teen reportedly had lacerations, scratches, abrasions, swelling and bruising on the arms, legs and shoulders.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

