Marlboro County father charged in infant daughter's death appears in court

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The teenage father accused of causing the death of his 1-month-old daughter appeared in court Monday for an arraignment.

Initial and second appearances were both scheduled for David Evege Garner, 18, of Bennettsville. Those will take place May 19 and June 16, respectively, according to information from the Bennettsville Magistrates Office.

Garner is charged with homicide by child abuse, and faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, according to the arrest warrant.

Because of the charge, Monday’s court appearance was not a bond hearing. That has reportedly not been scheduled at this time.

Garner allegedly shook the child violently, which led to the infant’s death.

The child died after being dropped off at a Marlboro County rescue station on March 24, the county coroner’s office previously confirmed.

