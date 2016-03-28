Public offers input on improving Myrtle Beach's Five Points area

A public meeting was held Monday to discuss Myrtle Beach's Five Points area. (Source: Josh Roberson)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the public shared their ideas with Myrtle Beach city leaders Monday afternoon about how to improve the Five Points area.

Residents gathered at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot to voice concerns over a lack of publicity for the Five Points, and for it being a potential crime area.

One business owner told those in attendance that Five Points area is part of the city’s history and has the potential to be very profitable.

