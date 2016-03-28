Public offers input on improving Myrtle Beach's Five Points area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Public offers input on improving Myrtle Beach's Five Points area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A public meeting was held Monday to discuss Myrtle Beach's Five Points area. (Source: Josh Roberson) A public meeting was held Monday to discuss Myrtle Beach's Five Points area. (Source: Josh Roberson)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Members of the public shared their ideas with Myrtle Beach city leaders Monday afternoon about how to improve the Five Points area.

Residents gathered at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot to voice concerns over a lack of publicity for the Five Points, and for it being a potential crime area.

One business owner told those in attendance that Five Points area is part of the city’s history and has the potential to be very profitable.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

