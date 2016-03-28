Business license suspended for North Myrtle Beach man charged for alleged sex acts with two children

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council will decide whether or not to revoke the business licenses for a business owned by one of the four arrested and accused of sex acts with two 4-year-old children.

A special-called meeting is set for Wednesday, April 6. The lone item on the agenda is a hearing to determine whether business licenses associated with Phil’s Lock and Key should be revoked, according to Pat Dowling, public information officer for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

The business is owned by Panteleimon “Peter” Spirakis, and a letter was sent to him from the city advising him his business license was suspended pending the outcome of the hearing.

Spirakis, along with three others, was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

The man behind the letter said it's not uncommon for the city to have to take this kind of action. He said it happens around once per year.

That man said, while the conviction is several years old, it wasn't on the city's radar until now. Workers manage large amounts of business licenses and usually don't take this action unless initiated by another department.

City council will make the final decision on whether or not the license is revoked. He said the majority of businesses close on their own and don't need the hearing.

A copy of that letter can be read below:

