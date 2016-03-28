One person taken to hospital after car overturns in Florence accident

Florence police are on the scene of an accident on Greenway Drive. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police responded to a Monday afternoon automobile accident on Greenway Drive, according to Florence Police Department Maj. Carlos Raines.

Raines said the driver lost control of the vehicle after a medical-related issue. The car then hit a mailbox before hitting a tree and overturning.

The driver was not seriously hurt in the accident, but was taken to an area hospital for observation, according to Raines.

