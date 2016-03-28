Plans move forward for Pine Island Point, anchor store requests review

The project submitted to the city’s planning commission shows the shopping center would hold a spot for an anchor store that would be more than 60,000 square feet itself, with six additional retail spaces around it. (Source: WMBF News)

The plans haven't been approved by the city of Myrtle Beach yet, but they include a large chunk of land to be developed. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brand new shopping center is being planned across from Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach between Robert Grissom Parkway and Seaboard Street, and would be anchored by Academy Sports, a sporting and outdoor lifestyle retailer.

The project submitted to the city’s planning commission shows the shopping center would hold a spot for an anchor store that would be more than 60,000 square feet itself, with six additional retail spaces around it. The city's Community Appearance Board received a request for a conceptual review of the Academy Sports.

As for the remaining six retail spaces, nothing has been publicly submitted.

"The last big building boom that we saw was back when Grand Dunes came online, Coastal Grand Mall came online, back in the early and mid-2005,” explained Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesman. “There was one year when we had $440 million of new construction just in that year. So, we may be headed back towards that level."

While the property has been empty since that boom, that's going to change. The planning commission decided to change the zoning from a mixed-use to a commercial PUD zone to accommodate a big box store with retail.

The dividing line between the shopping center and the other half of the project is Sea Pine Boulevard. It cuts between Robert Grissom Parkway and Seaboard Street. On the other side of Sea Pine Blvd., a massive medical facility is in the plans. More than 90,000 square feet is dedicated to the facility.

The project also includes walking trails and sidewalks throughout each side. The text on the project submitted to the planning commission says the developer wants to create a campus feel, and also provide a park-like experience with the trails, and include signage to direct people to where they are going.

John Magliato owns Maggie D's, an Italian restaurant. It's right across from the mall, but many might not know it’s there. He’s hoping this

new development will change that.

"It's hard for us because a lot of people don't see us here because we're off the - you know - we're across the street from the mall,” Magliato said. “And we hope with this going on, the project here, it'll make us grow."



Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.