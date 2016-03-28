Plans move forward for Pine Island Point, anchor store requests - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Plans move forward for Pine Island Point, anchor store requests review

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Connect
The plans haven't been approved by the city of Myrtle Beach yet, but they include a large chunk of land to be developed. (Source: WMBF News) The plans haven't been approved by the city of Myrtle Beach yet, but they include a large chunk of land to be developed. (Source: WMBF News)
The project submitted to the city’s planning commission shows the shopping center would hold a spot for an anchor store that would be more than 60,000 square feet itself, with six additional retail spaces around it. (Source: WMBF News) The project submitted to the city’s planning commission shows the shopping center would hold a spot for an anchor store that would be more than 60,000 square feet itself, with six additional retail spaces around it. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brand new shopping center is being planned across from Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach between Robert Grissom Parkway and Seaboard Street, and would be anchored by Academy Sports, a sporting and outdoor lifestyle retailer.

The project submitted to the city’s planning commission shows the shopping center would hold a spot for an anchor store that would be more than 60,000 square feet itself, with six additional retail spaces around it. The city's Community Appearance Board received a request for a conceptual review of the Academy Sports.

As for the remaining six retail spaces, nothing has been publicly submitted.

"The last big building boom that we saw was back when Grand Dunes came online, Coastal Grand Mall came online, back in the early and mid-2005,” explained Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach spokesman. “There was one year when we had $440 million of new construction just in that year. So, we may be headed back towards that level."

While the property has been empty since that boom, that's going to change. The planning commission decided to change the zoning from a mixed-use to a commercial PUD zone to accommodate a big box store with retail.

The dividing line between the shopping center and the other half of the project is Sea Pine Boulevard. It cuts between Robert Grissom Parkway and Seaboard Street. On the other side of Sea Pine Blvd., a massive medical facility is in the plans. More than 90,000 square feet is dedicated to the facility.

The project also includes walking trails and sidewalks throughout each side.  The text on the project submitted to the planning commission says the developer wants to create a campus feel, and also provide a park-like experience with the trails, and include signage to direct people to where they are going.

John Magliato owns Maggie D's, an Italian restaurant. It's right across from the mall, but many might not know it’s there. He’s hoping this
new development will change that.

"It's hard for us because a lot of people don't see us here because we're off the - you know - we're across the street from the mall,” Magliato said. “And we hope with this going on, the project here, it'll make us grow."

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly