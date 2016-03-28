Two rescued from burning car in Marion County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two rescued from burning car in Marion County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Two people were rescued after a car caught fire Monday in Marion County. (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook page) Two people were rescued after a car caught fire Monday in Marion County. (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook page)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after their car caught fire following an accident on S.C. 76 in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to Marion Rural Fire Chief Billy Wallace.

Wallace said the car caught fire after rolling over several times. Bystanders were able to get the individuals out of the car, he added.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was in the left lane of S.C. 76 and about to move into the right lane.

Another car was right beside the driver in the right lane, causing the driver to jerk the wheel back to the left, according to Collins. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which reportedly crossed the median and overturned.

The driver and a passenger were taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center for treatment, Collins said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

