City Council holds public meeting for Myrtle Beach residents - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City Council holds public meeting for Myrtle Beach residents

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
Connect
City leaders say that everyone is invited to Tuesday's meeting, but the residents of Booker T. Washington and Harlem are especially encouraged to attend.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council wants to hear ideas on ways neighborhoods can be approved. 

City leaders said everyone is invited to Tuesday's meeting, but the residents of Booker T. Washington and Harlem are especially encouraged to attend. The city has already tackled issues from the first town meeting, held last month at The Market Common, for south-end residents.

The biggest concerns city leaders heard from the first meeting were recycling and moped regulations.

Residents had concerns about safety from mopeds and golf carts that are operated in the street, and how their recycle bins need covers.

"City council is currently talking about golf carts and mopeds, and there is a proposal in the works about making recycling a little bit easier for our residential customers," said Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach.

However, a resident from the Booker T. Washington neighborhood said they have much bigger problems. There have been break-ins and gang-related issues in the neighborhood. He believes it's because too too many kids are just hanging around the street, and although the city has offered programs, he wants to see the neighborhood get more involved instead of feeling unsafe.

“We’ve actually got to get people to step up to the plate and say hey, here’s a problem, we need you all to help us solve this problem and help us deal with it. A lot of times people feel like they don’t want to get involved and so-called 'snitch' on people, and that’s a big issue,” said Michael Chestnut, City Council Member.

The city plans when and where the meeting will be, but it's up to you to come and share your questions and concerns so solutions can be made. 

The Meeting will be at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

