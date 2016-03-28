UPDATE: Man found shot to death at residence near the backgate identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating the apparent murder of a man found shot to death at a residence near the backgate at the U.S. 17 Bypass and Farrow Parkway, according to an Horry County Police report.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the victim has been identified as Tyrice Smalls, 36, of Myrtle Beach. An autopsy completed late Monday afternoon showed he died of multiple gunshot wounds, she added.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the report. Officers arrived at a residence on Gwen Drive in Horry County, north of the backgate, and found three people. Once those people were cleared from the residence, police found the victim in the back bedroom, apparently shot, the report states.

A medic arrived on scene to see if the victim had a pulse. The three people at the residence, two men and a woman, were separated and taken to patrol vehicles.

HCPD Lt. Raul Denis said none of those three people were arrested.

The incident is being investigated by Horry County Police as a murder, according to the report.

The call log for the incident reveals the caller reported seeing two black men in black jackets and black hats inside of the house with handguns. When the caller told her grandson to make the men leave, she said they went down the hall toward the back and fired a shot.

The call log said: "The female that is on the phone is telling the grandson, 'Do you know these people?' He said no. She said you better be careful what you say."

On October 10, 2015, police responded to a call of a cardiac or respiratory arrest death at the same address.

The coroner’s office was also called in to respond at that time and the caller told dispatch the man was not a known drug user.

On August 4, 2015, a woman told dispatch her friend had gone into the house to buy drugs and when she didn’t come back out quickly, the woman went inside to find her friend unconscious.

She said a man with a gun told her to leave, so she did.

Police didn’t find a female overdose victim when they responded and the people at the house told the officers nothing like that had happened.

On June 21, 2015, police went to the house after a caller said someone stole her car and was likely at the home on Gwen Drive because that person had recently taken money out of the bank and that’s where the person buys drugs.

On January 9, 2016, police responded to a man in and out of consciousness having seizures at the house.

Horry County Police don’t have any information to release right now if this most recent shooting was drug related.

Police were at the house February 15 as well for a follow up on the overall appearance of the house. The officer said he noticed a great improvement, but gave the people some trash bags and mentioned he would get in touch with the Woodlawn Mobile Home Park manager because he said the whole neighborhood could use some freshening up.

Lt. Denis said the community is in the process of getting a neighborhood watch group set up.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.