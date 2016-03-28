Coastal’s season comes to an end in CIT Semifinals

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s basketball season ended on Sunday night after the Chants fell to the UC Irvine Anteaters by a 66-47 final at The HTC Center. Coastal finishes the year with a 21-12 record, and notched the program’s first eber postseason wins, earning three victories on the way to the semifinals of the College Insider.com Postseason Tournament.

UC Irvine will advance to play at Columbia in the CIT Finals on Tuesday night. The Anteaters – which featured post players Mamadou Ndiaye (with a height of 7’6”) and Ioannis Dimakopoulos (standing at 7’2”) – outrebounded the Chants by a 47-36 margin, and shot 42% from the field against Coastal’s 27%.

“7’6”, and 7’2”, we had never seen anything like that since I’ve been here, so that was probably the biggest advantage, especially with the boards and them getting rebounds,” said CCU junior guard Colton Ray St.-Cyr.

The Chants won 21 games this year despite eight players missing more than a combined 30 games this season due to injury.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said head coach Cliff Ellis. “Because, from day one we fought injuries, and we never had our full team together, and we still managed to win 21 games.”

Starting point guard Shivaughn Wiggins missed the game after being suspended indefinitely over the weekend. Wiggins was arrested by Horry County Police on Saturday morning, being booked into jail and charged with third degree assault and battery.

“I’m going to love Shivaughn, I’m going to teach Shivaughn, and in this case we’re going to discipline him when we need to, that’s part of the teaching process,” Ellis said of the situation.

When asked if Wiggins would be expected back next season, Ellis said he doesn’t have the answer to that right now.

