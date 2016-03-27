CCU's Shivaughn Wiggins charged with assault, suspended from basketball team

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF News) - Coastal Carolina University's starting point guard was suspended indefinitely from the program for a violation of team rules, according to Coach Cliff Ellis.

Wiggins did not take party in the Chanticleer's Sunday night game.

Police reports from Horry County Police said Wiggins was with a woman he used to date at Big Kahuna's Club in Conway this past Friday morning.

Officers alleged Wiggins slapped the woman in the face several times and pushed her to the ground in the parking lot.

The victim reportedly suffered minor cuts to the inside of her lip.

"The violation of team rules and, hence, the suspension from the basketball team is related to the arrest and charges," said Martha Hunn, spokeswoman for CCU.

The university responded to questions from WMBF News with the following statement:

Shivaughn Wiggins is restricted from campus during the university administrative process. This step is taken to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation.

Jail records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center indicate Wiggins was arrested by Horry County police officers over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, he was booked into jail and charged with assault, and assault and battery 3rd degree.

His bond has been set at $5,000 dollars, and he has since been released from jail.

Following CCU's loss to UC Irvine in the College Insider.com postseason tournament, Head Coach Cliff Ellis addressed the accusations Wiggins is facing:

"I really can't make comment with regards to this. I can just tell you, 40-something years, my biggest issue [with players] has been boyfriend girlfriend stuff, and how that plays out, there's a process. Shivaughn will have his chance. What I will tell you is this: I love Shivaughn, I love my players. I have 25 people under my umbrella. Players, coaches, managers, whomever. About 25 people, and I love every one of them. I'm going to love Shivaughn, I'm going to teach Shivaughn, and in this case, we're going to discipline him. That's part of the teaching process. I wish it was a perfect scenario everyday with 25 guys, but when they do it you have to meet it and learn from it. That's my hope, but it's out of my hands at this point in time. But I do care about him deeply."

When asked if Wiggins will be back next season, Ellis said he didn't have the answer at the moment.

