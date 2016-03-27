Woman killed in Sunday morning accident in Hamer

HAMER, SC (WMBF) – A Hamer women has died as the result of a vehicle accident Sunday morning, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The accident happened near S.C. 301 and Country Club Road in Hamer, Grimsley said.

The victim was 88-year-old Rachel Humphrey, who was the driver, according to Grimsley.

No other details on the accident were immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website lists the accident as happening at 9:44 a.m. Sunday.

