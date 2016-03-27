Power outage impacting residents in Burgess area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Over 1,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers in the Burgess area are currently without power.

According to Horry Electric’s website, approximately 1,090 customers are affected by this outage, which impacted the Burgess substation.

The outage was first reported at 3:22 p.m. on Sunday, according to the website.

