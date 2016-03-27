Loris home deemed total loss following Sunday fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A home in Loris was deemed a total loss after catching fire Sunday afternoon, according to Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee.

Hardee said there was heavy black smoke and flames showing from the rear of the residence when firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was home at the time of the fire, he added.

The home was located off West Dogwood Road in Loris, Hardee said.

By 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was under control. Firefighters are now trying to determine the point of origin of the blaze and the cause.

