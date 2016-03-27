A facelift could come to the Myrtle Beach Five Points area

Business owners in the Myrtle Beach Five Points area would like to see some changes. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the first thing people see when driving to the beach.

The Myrtle Beach Five Points area has been the same for years, but some feel it’s time to move forward. On Monday, there will be a meeting open to the community to give input on what they want to see.

Up until now, it's only been a lot of talk about improving Five Points. Business owners, however, said they don’t just want change; they need it.

"They have been promising us they’re going to do this, they’re going to do that, but they haven’t done anything yet, and I’m still waiting," said Fabiola Lopez, owner of Fabiola Hair Salon.

Lopez has been in the Five Points area for more than seven years. She said she's even tried to help do little things like picking up trash off the street, but she would like to see new development.

"An ice cream shop, a coffee shop for the winter, things like that, where people want to stay and sit down and hang out for a while and see some of the other things that are going on," explained Lopez.

She said all the city needs to do is make it more attractive.

"A lot of people don’t want to visit us because we look kind of dead," said Lopez.

Most of the businesses have been in the area for a while and do not see themselves going anywhere any time soon. They do admit, though, that they’d like to be in better positions.

"The shop is not doing very well at all, and I know from some other people they’re not doing well either. But we like it here. We're surviving," said Lopez

She plans to go to the meeting, where the city will listen to her ideas and others before making any decisions. There is no word yet on when a decision is expected in regards to coming changes to the Five Points.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m., at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, located at 851 Broadway St., in Myrtle Beach.

