EASTER SUNDAY FORECAST: Heavy rain with a few thunderstorms expected.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A very soggy and dreary Easter Sunday is in the works. Some very heavy rain may push into the area beginning around lunch time and continue all the way through this evening into the early night time hours.

A front pushed offshore on Friday and stalled just off the coast. This has kept cloud cover and showers around. This has also provided a path for the rain to follow from the south to the north. A low pressure is developing to our south near the Gulf coast states and through the morning, the stalled front will act as a conveyor belt bringing rain shower after rain shower into the area.

Once temperatures warm up a few degrees, we will also have the chance for some thunderstorms to roll through. No severe weather is expected but a good soaking rain will fall. Upwards of an inch an a half of rain is possible by Monday morning. Especially along the coast. Inland area will see smaller rain totals but still see showers and a few thunderstorms roll through.

Any Easter plan will likely be moved indoors or delayed. Be sure to keep checking your WMBF First Alert weather app for the latest forecast and to track the rain yourself.

