Victim identified in fatal Dillon County crash; man charged

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead and another has been charged following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night near Latta, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as Krissi Lane, 37, of Latta, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Stewart Sherman, 43, has been charged with disregarding a stop sign, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

According to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones, the crash happened at 10:05 p.m. along S.C. 917 on Saturday. A 2005 Chrysler was traveling east on S.C. 917, while a 2006 Jeep was northbound on Secondary 151, also known as Gum Swamp Road.

Sherman, the driver of the Jeep, reportedly drove through the stop sign at the intersection of S.C. 917 and hit the passenger side of the Chrysler, according to Jones.

The passenger in the Chrysler, Lane, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Jones said both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

