Jay Paterno to speak in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Paterno's son Jay is coming to the Grand Strand and will speak at a dinner in Myrtle Beach on April 8th at Pine Lakes Country Club. Almost four years ago, the Penn State's longtime head football coach Joe was named in the Freeh Report and mentioned that he was aware of incidents involving the Jerry Sandusky case. In response to that, Jay has been working to undo those attacks on his father's name.

Jay has stepped away from coaching for the last five years in an attempt to explain his family and father's innocence in conjunction with the Jerry Sandusky court case, and ensuing findings from the Freeh Report. He has been going to court to clear the Paterno name of wrongdoing, and it's a battle he's still currently fighting.

"We're looking forward to getting our day in court because the truth of the matter is that this is more than just about myself and Joe Paterno," Jay said. "It's more about Penn State and what the NCAA did to the entire university, so we're looking forward to having our day in court and trying to look forward to that."

Last year, the NCAA restored 112 victories to the Penn State football program that were previously vacated. If you'd like tickets to the dinner where Jay Paterno will be speaking, more details can be found on the Penn State Club of Myrtle Beach's website

