Suspect in Laurinburg shooting captured

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - Laurinburg Police officials said a man was shot multiple times on East Vance Street Friday night in Laurinburg. The suspect in the shooting has been captured, thanks to Laurinburg citizens, according to the police department.

Chief Darwin Williams said the suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Ellerbe, faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, breaking and entering, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

The victim is the case has been identified as Daloryan Clark Rogers. According to Williams, Rogers is still alive despite being shot multiple times.

A Facebook post from the Laurinburg Police Department on Wednesday, April 6 stated that Ellerbe was captured thanks to the city's citizens.

