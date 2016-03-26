Scene cleared after suspicious package found at NMB Walmart

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Police crews were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious package in the parking lot of Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief Webster confirmed units were on the scene at the Gator Hole location to investigate a suspicious package in the parking lot area.

Webster said the explosives K9 team investigated the package and a bowling ball was found.

The scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Webster.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.