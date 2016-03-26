Texas fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Officers performed a traffic stop Friday night that led to the arrest of a suspect that was wanted out of another state.

Officers observed a Kia Sorenta failing to use a turn signal when turning off Dunbar Street onto Mr. Joe White Ave. The driver had an expired beginners permit and the suspect was sitting in the rear seat and did not have any identification on him.

During a background check, officers discovered the suspect was wanted for burglary out of Fort Worth Texas.

Dorian Sisneros was arrested on fugitive charges.

