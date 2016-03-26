Myrtle Beach Officer caught doing good citizen deed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach Police Officer was caught doing a good deed Saturday morning.

According to the MBPD Facebook page, Officer Mann was caught escorting a citizen to the bus station.

The post said "Our department prides itself on being First in Service! These photos of Officer Mann escorting a citizen to the bus station exemplifies such motto! THANK YOU Barbara Prescop for capturing this act of kindness!"

