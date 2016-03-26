Man proposes to woman in Ripley's aquarium tank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A couple visiting the Myrtle Beach Ripley's Aquarium Saturday is now engaged after scuba diving with the sea creatures.

Phil Ables and Judy Marcovici, both from Erie Pennsylvania strapped on their scuba diving gear for a Saturday morning adventure. Little did Judy know she would be getting a wedding proposal in the water.

Judy said, " I was completely surprised I had no idea this was happening, I turned around and he was holding the sign upside down, but I got the point."

Phil said he was going to propose in June but he couldn't wait until then.

Several people watching were smiling and enjoyed watching the moment unfold.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.