One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Myrtle Beach that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Department Lt. Joey Crosby, a person called the MBPD at 3:26 a.m., Saturday to say that a man was acting strange at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway.

Officers arrived at the intersection and saw that the man reportedly had a gun in his hand. After a short period of time, a negotiator was called to the scene.

Crosby said the man presented the gun in a manner that made officers fear for their lives, and the officers fired their weapons.

The man was then taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Crosby said no officers were injured in the incident.

He added that the three officers have been placed on administrative duties pending the completion of the investigation.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed Donald Andrew White, 55, died at Grand Strand Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that involved Myrtle Beach police officers.

According to an eye witness, White was allegedly holding the gun to his own head and threatening to harm himself.

"I noticed a man with a gun to his head across the way, and at one point, the police were doing all they could to try and talk him down." said Scott Stillwell.

However, after about 45 minutes, Stillwell said White still would not put the gun down, and began to move closer to the officers.

"He slowly was inching his way a little bit closer to the policeman that he was talking to," Stillwell said.

