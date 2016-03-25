Hartsville police operation leads to eight arrests, confiscation of three firearms

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Three firearms were taken off the street and eight arrests made in Hartsville on Thursday as the result of a special operation conducted by the Hartsville Police Department.

According to a post on the HPD’s Facebook page, the operation was in an effort to combat gun violence in the city of Hartsville. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

Officers also made eight arrests, including one juvenile who was carrying a pistol, according to the HPD.

Their charges include: four drug offenses; one count for driving under the influence; three counts for driving under suspensions; two counts for unlawful carrying of pistols; and one count each of a felon in possession of a pistol, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on gun violence in Hartsville is asked to contact the HPD’s detective division at (843) 383-3029.

