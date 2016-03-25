One person injured, charged following Conway area traffic accident

One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in the Conway area on Friday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBMF) – One person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident Friday evening near Cox Ferry Road and S.C. 544, according to Trooper Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jones said the accident happened when the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry attempted to turn left onto S.C. 544 from Cox Ferry Road and pulled into the path of 1991 Chevrolet pickup heading west on S.C. 544.

No one in the pickup was injured in the accident, according to Jones.

He added the driver of the Camry will be charged with failure to yield the right of way.

