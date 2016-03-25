Grand Strand churches hosting Easter Sunday sunrise services

Several area churches will host Easter Sunday sunrise services. (Source: Austin Bond Photography)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As part of their Easter Sunday celebrations, a number of Grand Strand area churches will be hosting sunrise services.

Below is a list of churches, times and locations for sunrise services on Easter Sunday, March 27:

Belin Memorial United Methodist Church

Service starts at 6:45 a.m. at the church’s seawall in Murrells Inlet

Christ United Methodist Church

Service starts at 6:30 a.m. at 2901 Fantasy Way in Myrtle Beach

The Church of the Resurrection

Service starts at 7 a.m. at 8901 U.S 17 Bypass South in Surfside Beach

Faith Presbyterian Church

Service starts at 7:05 a.m. on the beach at the end of 79th Street in Myrtle Beach

First United Methodist Church

Service starts at 6:30 a.m., at Plyler Park at 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

Risen Christ Lutheran Church

Service starts at 6:30 a.m. at the beach at 10000 Beach Club Drive in Myrtle Beach

Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church

Service starts at 6:30 a.m. at Conch Café at 1870 N. Waccamaw Drive in Garden City

Surfside United Methodist Church

Service starts at 6:30 a.m. at Surfside Beach Pier at 11 S. Ocean Blvd.

If your church is hosting a sunrise service this weekend, send in the time and specific location to news@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.