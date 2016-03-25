Downtown businesses not aware of Myrtle Beach Shopping Days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Shopping Days started Good Friday, with the event allowing local businesses to host sidewalk sales to attract locals and visitors.

However, if one takes a stroll downtown they won't see a lot of businesses participating.

WMBF News spoke with several downtown businesses that did not want to go on camera, but said they did not know about the Myrtle Beach Shopping Days.

Under the city ordinance, businesses cannot have merchandise or signage on the sidewalks. The shopping days is the exemption.

During the 72-hour period, the city of Myrtle Beach allows outdoor displays and sidewalk sales at all city retail locations. Customers are even allowed to camp outside the retail store, with the owner's permission, for special deals and discounts.

Peggy Iverson, executive director of the Oceanfront Merchants Association, said once she heard about it, she went door-to-door trying to let merchant members of the association know.

"I wanted to make sure all of our members in OMA knew about the event, so I basically started getting the word out by emailing them, texting and sending our flyers," said Iverson.

By lunch time Friday, business was booming at the Oceanwear store located next to Plyler Park. The store set up a tent on the sidewalk and was putting out merchandise. Customers were taking advantage of the sidewalk deals.

One shopper said they were advertising everything as costing 99 cents.

The store's manager said they have always benefited from the city's shopping days event and even pushed for more days.

Shoppers patronizing the store said it is really convenient to have the merchandise right in their path to browse.

Iverson said OMA wanted to add to the event by adding a free concert.

"We wanted to bring it in as part of the Myrtle Beach Shopping Days and to make it more of an event," said Iverson.

Inlyn Gruve will provide smooth sounds from Motown classics and beach music at the I Love Sugar Stage at Plyer Park on Saturday, March 26 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Iverson said advertisement from OMA was limited because of budget constraints.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Myrtle Beach both have the details listed on their website. Representatives with the chamber said they did not receive any submissions from businesses that wanted to participate in the event.

"We encourage the beachwear stores to participate by putting their racks out and their sale items on the sidewalks so it will give something fun for the visitors and our locals to come down to and be a part of," explained Iverson.

Myrtle Beach Shopping Days is March 25 through March 27. The concert is free to the public and those attending are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

