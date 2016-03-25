Hotel occupancy numbers up for Easter weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hotel occupancy numbers for the Easter holiday weekend are up from 2015, and it seems the area’s visitors all have the same idea.



“(It's) Easter weekend. So, (it's) a holiday day today (Friday), and having an extra day, (you make) a long weekend out of it,” said Tom Maguire.

Maguire is visiting from Hickory, N.C. His mother and brother flew down to Myrtle Beach from Providence, R.I., to be together for the holiday weekend.



While spring is in the air for the Easter weekend, those at Hampton Inn and Suites said it feels more like summer.

“The traffic is here. I mean the traffic, you’d think it was summer time,” said Tom Moore, Hampton general manager.

“I was surprised to hear how many people checked out today,” Maguire laughed.

Moore took a look at the month's numbers Friday morning and noticed they are well ahead of the same time period last year.



“Normally, Easter weekend is always good. When it comes early, it's a little softer. Like this time, it's early, but it's picked up and almost sold out,” Moore said.

He added only a handful of rooms are left going into the holiday weekend and there are no suites available.

Those here to enjoy a couple days with family said they've never seen this kind of crowd so early.

“We come in May. And actually we will be back in May with some friends. I think it's actually two weeks before Memorial Day weekend and that's when you typically see things ramping up,” Maguire said.



As for Hampton Inn and Suites, Moore was happy to report the crowds won't be letting up much by Sunday. Many families have booked well into next week, he added.

“Next week is really the Easter week. We always look for Easter week. Sometimes it's the week before or the week after, but this year, Easter week is starting this weekend and on into next weekend,” Moore explained.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.