Confirmed case of mumps connected to CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A confirmed case of mumps has been identified and is connected to Coastal Carolina University, according to a letter sent Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to CCU faculty, staff and students.

The letter states that anyone who lived on or visited CCU’s campus between March 10 and March 14 could have been exposed to mumps.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that may result in swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands in the cheek and jaw, according to DHEC. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite.

Symptoms usually appear about 16 to 18 days after infection. Most who are infected with mumps usually recover in a few weeks, according to DHEC. Complications such as deafness and inflammation of the testicles, brain, tissue covering the brain, ovaries and breasts can occasionally occur, especially in adults.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.