Deadline to file for James Frazier's vacated Horry County Council seat is Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The deadline for filing as a candidate to fill the seat vacated by former Horry County Councilman James Frazier is Monday.

According to information from Lisa Bourcier, public information director for Horry County, potential candidates must file no later than 12 p.m. on Monday, March 28 for the Horry County Council District 7 seat.

Frazier announced his resignation from the Horry County Council back in January after serving for 35 years.

The special election schedule for filling Frazier’s seat is below:

May 17 – Primary election

May 31 – Runoff election, if necessary

July 5 – General Election

The deadline for filing for all other offices for the June primaries is Wednesday, March 30, at 12 p.m.

