Florence City Councilman Ed Robinson laid to rest Tuesday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - About 1,000 people packed into the Florence Civic Center to say goodbye for Florence City Councilman Ed Robinson on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank every single one of you for being here for my husband today," said Erica Robinson, Ed Robinson's wife. "Thank you for coming. I really appreciate it."

Robinson served as District Two representative on the Florence City Council for 27 years.

"I want to personally thank the Robinson family for sharing Ed with this community for so many years," said Rocky Pearce, former mayor of Florence. "When he was away from you serving us, you didn’t have access to him."

Ushers had to bring in extra seats and some people even stood along walls for the duration of the nearly two hour service.

Friends and family spoke of Robinson's commitment to his loved ones and even those he didn’t know personally out in the community.

“We are his legacy and he will live on in us," said Geathel Monique Galbreath, Robinson's daughter.

Current and former city staff members, mayors and council members who served with Robinson also talked about his passion for public service.

“There’s a difference between someone who is involved and someone who is committed," Florence Councilman George Jebaily said. "There was no question that Ed Robinson cared. He was committed. He gave his all and he was my friend.”

Other speakers discussed Robinson's continuous fights for social justice.

"Ed was what I call a black activist," said Fred Jolley, Robinson's friend. "He wanted the same thing in East Florence that you had on Cherokee Road."

Robinson was buried at Florence National Cemetery following the funeral.

Robinson passed away March 23 at the VA Hospital in Charleston, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken previously said.

An autopsy was conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, which is standard practice after someone dies during or after specific medical procedures, von Lutcken said. The manner of death was determined to be natural causes.

