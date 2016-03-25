Laurinburg woman wanted for armed robbery could be in Myrtle Beach area

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg woman wanted for armed robbery could be in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the LPD said Shelby “Shay” Farris, of Gibson, N.C., is wanted for felony armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Farris is believed to be in the Gibson and Laurel Hill areas of Laurinburg, according to the LPD. She may also be in the Myrtle Beach area.

The suspect is said to possibly be operating a white 2003 Ford Expedition with chrome rims.

Anyone with information should call the LPD at (910) 276-3211 or dial 911.

