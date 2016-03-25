NC woman wanted for armed robbery may be in Myrtle Beach

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – A Gibson, North Carolina woman wanted for multiple charges, including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, may be in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Laurinburg Police.

Shelby Dawn Farris, who also goes by “Shay Farris,” is also wanted by Laurinburg Police for a felony charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Farris is believed to be in the Gibson and Laurel Hill areas, but may also be in the Myrtle Beach area, the post states. She may be operating a white 2003 Ford Expedition with chrome rims, with the NC license plate DEW2396.

If she is located, you are asked to contact Detective Williams at 910-276-3211 or call 911 immediately.

