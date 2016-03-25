Go Ape in North Myrtle Beach adds a new Jr. Course

Parents are able to go along with their kids, but it is not required. Staff members will also be in place to guide each kid through the ropes. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer is a big time for businesses on the Grand Strand and a peak time for attractions.

The treetop adventure course, Go Ape, has made it to its second season in North Myrtle Beach, and starting today, kids under the age of ten can get roped into the new Jr. Course.

The course has a zip line specialized for smaller kids, with rope ladders and crossings. Staff members say that some training will be required before kids hit the ropes, and altogether, the Jr. Course will take at least an hour to complete.

Parents are able to go along with their kids, but it is not required. Staff members will also be in place to guide each kid through the ropes. There are also pictures posted at the beginning of each entrance for kids, so they will have a visual of what they're about to do.

"We really encourage everyone to live life adventurously, and now that we've got our adventure and Jr. Course open, we've got something for anyone who is 3-feet-3-[inches] or taller, so anyone can come out and enjoy some tree time," said Jennifer Weiland, Go Ape Site Manager.

Although the Go Ape staff is excited about the new course, there is also no set timeline on when another course will be added.

"As of right now our main focus is getting that Jr. Course out there, and providing that awesome guest experience for kids that plan to come out this summer,” said Jennifer Weiland, Go Ape Site Manager.

The Jr. Course is not the only new attraction you’ll see as you visit the sports complex in North Myrtle Beach. The body of water that neighbors Go Ape will be home to a new Shark Wake Park. Like a snowboard being pulled through the water, people will be pulled from a cable while they ride wakeboards or water skis.

The Jr. Course will open today at 11:15 a.m. today, and The Shark Wake Park will open by the end of April.