MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The threat for showers is high today across the region. The front which was originally supposed to move through this morning is now taking its time and moving slower than expected. We are now expecting this front, along with the rain and storms, to push through this afternoon and evening into the night time hours.

While no severe weather is expected, some gusty winds and lightning is possible. The heaviest of the rain will start inland and then trek towards the coast. Be sure to have the First Alert weather app handy throughout not only today but the rest of the weekend as well.

