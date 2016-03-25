FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wet holiday weekend ahead. Details here

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We're going to be dealing with lots of clouds and mild temperatures through the weekend with on and off chances for rain lingering through Monday. Then we dry out for a short amount of time.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and a thunderstorm or two will begin to move through the area for lunch time and continue through Saturday morning. Not expecting an overly heavy amount of rain but a messy commute is looking likely.

Saturday we kick off the day with a few showers moving through and then dry out but keep a thick cloud cover around. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s. Easter Sunday we reintroduce the threat for rain into the area as a low pressure moves up the coast. By Monday, we keep rain chances elevated and add in the chance for a few thunderstorms.

We dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another system may bring rain to the area by the end of the week.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.

Want more from the First Alert Weather Team? Tune in to WMBF News now!

Tap here to watch the WMBF News Livestream (or click the link in the News App menu) http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/wmbf.html

Download the First Alert Weather App – text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Like them on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Follow them on Twitter here https://twitter.com/wmbfweather

If you wish to stop receiving daily forecast alerts from the WMBF News App, tap here to learn how to configure the app push alerts. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/28799622/how-to-configure-wmbf-news-app-push-alerts