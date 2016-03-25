Man dead following possible drowning in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed one person is dead after a possible drowning occurred Thursday afternoon in the 3500 block of Pamplico Hwy at the Little Swamp Bridge in the Salem Community.

The deceased is identified as 58-year-old Gary Lee Stuckey of Florence.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, who aided in the recovery effort, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

