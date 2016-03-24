Changes could be coming to South Carolina's grading scale

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It would appear that there is not much difference between a grade of 92 and 93.

And while it may seem that way, the difference can actually make or break a student’s GPA in South Carolina public schools.

But that may be about to change. Tune into WMBF News at 5 and 6 a.m. Friday, as Meredith Helline explains why.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.